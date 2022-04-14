Park of the Week: Kings Island

The Trams at Universal Studios Hollywood Are Going Electric

Like many other vehicle owners in Southern California, Universal Studios Hollywood is switching to electric. The park is introducing four new electric trams for its Studio Tour, with plans to convert the entire 21-vehicle fleet.

Universal's trams have been running on diesel, so the switch not only will eliminate direct carbon emissions but also will make the vehicles quieter - which is nice not just for guests but also the many film and television productions along the tour route. The new trams will be among the "largest battery-powered, off-road, high-torque and low speed mass people movers in the U.S.," according to the park.

The electric trams will use inductive charging technology from WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) by Ideanomics, charging at the start and end of the tour route. Like the Teslas that are now ubiquitous on Southern California highways, the new Universal trams will have regenerative braking, allowing the trams to charge when going downhill or coming to a stop on the tour.



Photo courtesy Universal

"I am extremely proud of this innovative undertaking and our commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet in collaboration with our parent company and local partners," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl said. "This is just one of many steps we are taking to transform our business in line with Comcast NBCUniversal's carbon neutral goal, all while pioneering first-class attractions for our guests."

L.A.-based Complete Coach Works also worked on the tram redesign, which was supported in part by a grant from California'a South Coast Air Quality Management District. Universal also received support from Southern California Edison through its Charge Ready Transport Program.

"It is truly so exciting to see initiatives like Universal Studios Hollywood's new fleet of electric Studio Tour trams come to fruition - initiatives that show our public and private entities working together to do our part to combat air quality and climate change," Los Angeles City Councilmember and South Coast Air Quality Management District Board Member Nithya Raman said.

Beyond the trams inside the park, Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the more accessible theme parks in the United States via public transportation, with a Metro subway stop on Lankershim Boulevard at USH's property entrance.

