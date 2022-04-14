Park of the Week: Kings Island

Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue for World of Color's Return

World of Color will use a virtual queue when it returns April 22 at Disney California Adventure, the Disneyland Resort announced today.

The virtual queue for each evening's performance will open in the official Disneyland app at noon. You and your party must have entered Disney California Adventure, or Disneyland on a Park Hopper ticket, before you will be allowed to try to enter the queue. Those who get in will be assigned a viewing area for the show. Guests with those reservations should enter their assigned Blue or Yellow entrance point about 45 minutes before showtime.



World of Color. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Park visitors who do not get an assigned space through the virtual queue can ask cast members at the Paradise Bay viewing area about standby access to that viewing area. Otherwise, it's first-come, first-served for viewing on the Pixar Pier bridge and other areas around the lagoon where you can get a decent view of the show projections.

World of Color returns at Disney California Adventure one week from tomorrow - the same night at the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks are returning to Disneyland park. Then on May 28, Fantasmic! will resume to the Rivers of America at Disenyland, completing the return of nighttime spectaculars to the Disneyland Resort.

