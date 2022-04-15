Park of the Week: Kings Island

Big Bad Revealed for Walt Disney World's New Ride

We now know who will be responsible for the inevitable "...and then it all went terribly wrong" moment on Walt Disney World's newest thrill ride.

Conflict drives story, and theme park attractions get no exception. "Something going wrong" allows heroes the opportunity to save the day, so great stories often need a baddie to make that something go terribly wrong. On the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction that opens next month at Walt Disney World's Epcot that Big Bad will be Eson, a Celestial whom Marvel movie fans might remember from the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

If you don't remember, no biggie. I am sure that the new ride's preshow will set up everything. But if you want a quick refresher before your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resort, here is the moment in GOTG when Taneleer Tivan explains the Infinity Stones and gives us a quick look at Eson laying waste to a planet.

In the Epcot attraction's story, Eson has been watching Earth for eons and is now "is looking 'to right a wrong in a big way.'" What that "wrong" is, Disney has not revealed yet, but the Eson's supposed fix promises to be bad for Earth, because the Guardians of the Galaxy will be enlisting the help of attraction visitors to stop Eson and save the planet... if not the galaxy.



Eson the Celestial. Image courtesy Marvel and Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an indoor roller coaster that's been built in a new show building behind the former Universe of Energy pavilion. Disney has transformed that location into the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, celebrating the home planet of the Nova Corps that movie fans discovered in that first Guardians film. On the ride, guests will experience Disney's first-ever reverse coaster launch as well as new "story coaster" ride vehicles that will rotate to point riders toward the action taking place around them. Audio will complete the experience, as riders enjoy some of Peter Quill's favorite tunes along the way.

We will be in Orlando the first week of May for the ride's media preview. Soft opening previews for pre-registered Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members will follow before the ride opens officially to Epcot visitors on May 27.

