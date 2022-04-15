Big Bad Revealed for Walt Disney World's New Ride

We now know who will be responsible for the inevitable "...and then it all went terribly wrong" moment on Walt Disney World's newest thrill ride.
Conflict drives story, and theme park attractions get no exception. "Something going wrong" allows heroes the opportunity to save the day, so great stories often need a baddie to make that something go terribly wrong. On the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction that opens next month at Walt Disney World's Epcot that Big Bad will be Eson, a Celestial whom Marvel movie fans might remember from the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
If you don't remember, no biggie. I am sure that the new ride's preshow will set up everything. But if you want a quick refresher before your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resort, here is the moment in GOTG when Taneleer Tivan explains the Infinity Stones and gives us a quick look at Eson laying waste to a planet.
In the Epcot attraction's story, Eson has been watching Earth for eons and is now "is looking 'to right a wrong in a big way.'" What that "wrong" is, Disney has not revealed yet, but the Eson's supposed fix promises to be bad for Earth, because the Guardians of the Galaxy will be enlisting the help of attraction visitors to stop Eson and save the planet... if not the galaxy.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an indoor roller coaster that's been built in a new show building behind the former Universe of Energy pavilion. Disney has transformed that location into the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, celebrating the home planet of the Nova Corps that movie fans discovered in that first Guardians film. On the ride, guests will experience Disney's first-ever reverse coaster launch as well as new "story coaster" ride vehicles that will rotate to point riders toward the action taking place around them. Audio will complete the experience, as riders enjoy some of Peter Quill's favorite tunes along the way.
We will be in Orlando the first week of May for the ride's media preview. Soft opening previews for pre-registered Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members will follow before the ride opens officially to Epcot visitors on May 27.
It certainly doesn’t belong in the 20th century EPCOT, but works nicely in the 21st century EPCOT alongside Frozen Ever After, and Remy.
Parks sometimes undergo change. Hollywood Studios used to be about creating movies, and now it is about being in the movie. While Animal Kingdom was supposed to have an area about mythical beasts at opening, we now know the area now is based on Avatar.
I applaud the imagineers for using the building as a “Xander exhibit” much like the countries of the World Showcase. Looking forward to riding WDW’s first proper Marvel attraction.
15 years ago I thought the IP at Disney Parks was mostly outdated and they could definitely use more attractions with newer IP, but they've gotten totally out of control with it. Modern Disney Parks reminds me of the old MadTV skit with Steve Jobs presenting the "I-Rack" that's what they are doing with the IP. I think we can agree this ride in no way fits in this park.
for reference (keep in mind this was during the Iraq war)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw2nkoGLhrE