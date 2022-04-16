Park of the Week: Kings Island

Save on Kings Dominion Admission With Fresh Discounts

Ready to ride Intimidator 305, one of our readers' Top 10 roller coasters?

We are pleased to report that our travel partner now has discounted tickets to Kings Dominion, where in addition to our top-ranked Intimidator 305, you can experience the highly-ranked RMC Twisted Timbers...

...as well as the new S&S 4D Free Spin, Tumbili.

You can save up to $30 on select dates with single-day tickets, or get two days for the price of one. Or you can save up to 30% on the combined price of tickets and a hotel room with a Kings Dominion Hotel + Ticket Package. All these deals are available on our travel partner's Kings Dominion tickets page.

And if you're looking to make Kings Dominion one stop on a roller coaster roadtrip, our partner also has discounted tickets available for nearby Busch Gardens Williamsburg, as well as for Carowinds.

