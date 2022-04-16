Park of the Week: Kings Island

Should Walt Disney World Dump Advance Dining Reservations?

How far in advance should you have to plan your meals on a Disney vacation?

The Walt Disney World Resort offers hundreds of dining options for its tens of thousands of daily visitors. You can enjoy anything from a turkey leg bought from a street stand to a multi-course, sit-down meal in a picturesque dining room. But if you want to eat at most sit-down, table-service restaurants in the parks, you will need a reservation.

You can book reservations for Disney restaurants up to 60 days in advance of your visit, unless you are booked to stay at an on-site Disney hotel. In that case, you can book restaurants for your entire stay (up to 10 days) starting 60 days in advance of your check-in date. That gives Disney's hotel guests a head start over day visitors for the most popular restaurants, crowing out those who do not stay on site.

Reservations can be made online and open each day at approximately 5:45am Eastern time. The result is that Disney visitors who really want to eat at popular locations such as Le Cellier, Be Our Guest, and the new Space 220 must get up at the crack of dawn and play the log-in lottery in an attempt to secure reservations the moment they become available.



Dining at Space 220. Photo courtesy Disney

But is this really the most fair way to handle the overwhelming demand for certain Disney restaurants?

Several factors complicate the situation. Back when Disney offers its Disney Dining Plan, that deal encouraged guests to book table service restaurants in order to get the most value from their meal credits. That prompted a rush to book the highest value restaurants ASAP, since people didn't want to get caught having to use their credits at less desirable restaurants.

Even with the Disney Dining Plan suspended for now, the practice has continued, as Disney's reservation system has trained guests to book early. Also complicating things is the presence of third parties using the reservation system. Some travel agencies make and hold reservations for potential clients, leaving fewer available tables for others trying to make plans. It's long been rumored that some parties have been using systems to automatically book reservations when they become available so that access to those reservations can be sold when they are canceled. (To be clear - not all parties selling alerts to available Disney restaurant reservations do this!) But third-party alert systems do help make it so that anyone else has much less chance to grab released tables when they become available. If you're not lucky or willing to use a third party to book, you might be left out from many of Disney's most-hyped restaurants.

Of course, plenty of good Walt Disney World restaurants still have tables available for latecomers. Among the top-rated WDW restaurants in our annual reader survey, Tiffins, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen, and Biergarten all show availability within the next 30 days, for example. But even for those, Disney visitors still need to make the extra effort to look for and book times in advance, so that they can make sure that they have park reservations for those dates, too.

Does a Disney vacation really need to be this complicated?

Dining can be an attraction, and often is at Walt Disney World. Disney did away with advance reservations for its rides and shows, so perhaps it could do the same for its restaurants. Now, this raises what probably will be an uncomfortable issue for many Disney fans. Disney has eliminated its free Fastpass+ advance reservation system for attractions. So I must admit that I am surprised that Disney hasn't yet tried to replace its advance dining reservations with some form of Lightning Lane-style, pay-to-play reservation system, as well.

Since people are paying third parties for access to Disney's dining reservations, frankly, I am shocked that Disney hasn't tried to capture that money for itself by selling popular dining reservations directly to its guests.

But what if Disney just went back to the way that things were, say, when Epcot opened, and guests at rope drop had to decide whether to queue for one of the park's attractions or to queue to get a dining time at one of its restaurants? Making guests wait until they arrive at the park to get a dining time means they have to make a choice about what is most important to them. Shouldn't a person who is willing to sacrifice a shorter wait time at Frozen Ever After in order to get a lunch seating at Le Cellier deserve it over someone who doesn't care to make that sacrifice but just happened to get luckier clicking their browser at 5:45am two months ago?

Or take that concept further, do away with assigned dining times and just make every restaurant first-come, first-served on a walk-up basis. Disney could text people when their table is available, so that guests are not spending hours in dining queues (yay, virtual queueing!), but that approach might reduce a good bit of the current excess demand for table-service dining in the parks.

What do you think? I have four options for you in our Vote of the Week and encourage you to offer in the comments details on how you think Disney should handle access to its restaurants.

* * *

