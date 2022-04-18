Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

How to Greet the Characters at Disney World and Disneyland

With up-close characters meet and greets resuming at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks today, it's time to update our advice for these character encounters.

You can find character locations and meet-and-greet locations listed on the daily schedules in the official Disneyland and Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience apps. If you get lucky, you might even find characters out "in the wild" on the streets, too - though this is far more likely at Disneyland in California than at Florida's Walt Disney World. Disney is bringing back characters meets in phases, so not all locations that hosted meets before the pandemic will be available right away.



Meeting and sharing a hug with a character can be a highlight of a Disney trip, which is why so many fans have been awaiting their return to the parks. But character greets can turn ugly when guests fail to show proper manners. Based on conversations with several "good friends" of Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and other Disney theme park characters, here is our advice on how to meet and greet their "friends" in a way that will keep you - and them - safe and happy.

Wait your turn. If you don't immediately see a queue of people waiting to greet a character, look around for it before just charging up for your hug and a photo. Sometimes you get lucky and find a character alone, but most of the time, you won't.

Don't be mad if a character leaves while you are in line. Generally that character will be back in just a moment. Character performers need breaks, too, and a switch does not take long.

Have cameras, autograph books and pens ready. Not just because that helps moves the line, but also because being prepared gives your family more quality time with the character when it is your turn.

Stay in the character's field of vision, and remember that their vision is extremely limited. Never approach a character from the side or behind. If a character is on the street ahead of you, go around to approach it from front. You can try calling their name to get their attention, but be prepared to go around if the character doesn't stop and turn around for you.

Follow the character's cues. Watch for it to motion you where to stand, etc. The characters know what it takes to get a good photo. Follow their lead.

Talk politely to the character, and politely direct your child if they seems intimidated or confused. It's okay to bail if your child gets upset, too. The large scale of theme park characters can freak out little kids who are used to seeing characters as something small enough to fit on a screen.

Be extra, extra careful when making contact with a character. Don't run up to or let your kids run and launch themselves into a character for a hug. Just get close, spread your arms and let them make the contact. Same thing for high fives. Put your hand up and let them make contact with yours. Be careful to help keep characters safe.

Say thank you before you go!

