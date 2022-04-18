No More Tarzan's Treehouse at Disneyland

It appears that Tarzan has swung his way out of Disneyland. Resort officials confirmed today that the Tarzan's Treehouse attraction in Disneyland's Adventureland will have a new theme when it reopens from its current refurbishment.
Tarzan's Treehouse was a 1999 retheme of the Swiss Family Treehouse that opened in November 1962. The giant concrete and steel Disneyodendron initially was the home of the Swiss Family Robinson from Disney's 1960 live-action film before becoming Tarzan's home to promote the 1999 Disney animated movie. The treehouse walk-through retains its original Swiss Family theme at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as well as at subsequent installations at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Hong Kong Disneyland's tree has the Tarzan theme.
There's no confirmation from Disney as to what theme the refurbished Disneyland tree will offer. There's zero chance that the Disneyland tree would go back to the Swiss Family theme, as that's otherwise a forgotten IP in Disney's portfolio. The forest within Antonio's room in Disney's recent Encanto would be a much better bet, though plenty of Disney movies have arboreal settings that Imagineers could use for this refurb.
Tarzan's Treehouse closed last September and the ever-lasting nature of this refurbishment had promoted many Disney fans to question whether the company was planning more than normal repairs to the attraction. With Disneyland's confirmation today, let all armchair Imagineers start talking about what they would like to see Disney do with this attraction.
* * *
I haven't been a fan of Disney's live action remakes of their movies with the exception of the Jungle Book which was fantastic. Disney loves money and trust me... their recent animated hits will be turned into live action movies in the 2030's. They just have to get the older catalog out of their system (Little Mermaid coming soon) and let those kids who grew up on these films to have some expendable cash of their own before they start to bring Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Encanto into the Live action realm.
As for the attraction itself... I'm ok with it. It's a minor attraction and it will definitely raise the interest to the tree in ways Tarzan can't.
Moana’s Treehouse? That’s really the only other thing I can think of other than the aforementioned Encanto idea.
"Star Wars: Ewoks' Treehouse"
Make it an elaborate DVC Kiosk. As you go further up the tree, the packages and pricing get that much more exorbitant.
Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror
Encanto seems like an obvious idea and would make a lot of sense.
I think Disney could also theme it to the Society of Explorers and Adventurers with a whole new original backstory. Would make sense considering it’s between Indiana Jones and POTC. It’s always nice to see Disney do something NOT IP driven.
Considering how close it is to Indy, why not theme it around the franchise with nods to the new movie coming out next year?
I think it would take a pretty massive effort to retheme the treehouse around Encanto - none of the displays/activities really lend to that movie's themes and South American motifs. Also, while the movie kind of exploded thanks to its unexpected hit song, it's tough to tell whether the movie will reach franchise status.
Jungle Book would be a much better option from Disney's animated (and now live action) catalogue and would be a relatively easy transition from Tarzan and integrate well with existing meet-and-greet characters.