Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

No More Tarzan's Treehouse at Disneyland

It appears that Tarzan has swung his way out of Disneyland. Resort officials confirmed today that the Tarzan's Treehouse attraction in Disneyland's Adventureland will have a new theme when it reopens from its current refurbishment.

Tarzan's Treehouse was a 1999 retheme of the Swiss Family Treehouse that opened in November 1962. The giant concrete and steel Disneyodendron initially was the home of the Swiss Family Robinson from Disney's 1960 live-action film before becoming Tarzan's home to promote the 1999 Disney animated movie. The treehouse walk-through retains its original Swiss Family theme at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as well as at subsequent installations at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Hong Kong Disneyland's tree has the Tarzan theme.



Tarzan's Treehouse. Photo courtesy Disneyland

There's no confirmation from Disney as to what theme the refurbished Disneyland tree will offer. There's zero chance that the Disneyland tree would go back to the Swiss Family theme, as that's otherwise a forgotten IP in Disney's portfolio. The forest within Antonio's room in Disney's recent Encanto would be a much better bet, though plenty of Disney movies have arboreal settings that Imagineers could use for this refurb.

Tarzan's Treehouse closed last September and the ever-lasting nature of this refurbishment had promoted many Disney fans to question whether the company was planning more than normal repairs to the attraction. With Disneyland's confirmation today, let all armchair Imagineers start talking about what they would like to see Disney do with this attraction.

* * *

If you're interested in visiting Disneyland and looking for deals on tickets, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page for discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (7)