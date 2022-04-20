Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

'Disneyland Forever' Remains A Masterpiece

After tonight's return of the Main Street Electric Parade, Disneyland brought back another of its nighttime spectaculars with the return of the Disneyland Forever fireworks.

Originally shown as part of 2015's 60th anniversary Diamond Celebration, Disneyland Forever raised the standard for Disney's nightly fireworks shows by adding immersive projection shows not just on Sleeping Beauty Castle, but also all the way down Main Street USA. Additional projections on the Matterhorn, It's a Small World facade and the Rivers of America completed the show for viewers throughout the park.

Perhaps better than any other Disney fireworks show, Disneyland Forever finds a rewarding emotional arc. Chimneysweeps "Step in Time" on Main Street facades before we take it down with "I See the Light," delve into absurdity with Winnie the Pooh and then rise with the majesty of The Lion King. The pure, blissful joy of "Under the Sea" leads into the overwrought emotion of the Mount Wannahockaloogie scene from "Finding Nemo." And, of course, the fires of that volcano can be quenched only with the snow of "Frozen."

This is Disney's fireworks masterpiece, which is why it became the runaway hit of the Diamond Celebration.

Disneyland Forever will run Friday through Sunday nights through the spring, moving to nightly performances for the summer season.

If you're interested in visiting and looking for deals on tickets, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page for discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)