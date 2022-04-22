Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Again

Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened again following its latest pandemic-related closure.

The park had been closed since January due to government Covid restrictions in Hong Kong. It was the fourth extended closure for the park since the pandemic began. To celebrate the reopening yesterday, Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed back guests with a character cavalcade and a #TheMagicIsNow social media hashtag.



Photo courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland also used the downtime to make over its Emporium, which now includes a new Duffy and Friends themed photo corner. While the park has reopened, many restrictions remain in place, including vaccination, health screening, and masking requirements.

Still, the park is open, unlike the situation at Shanghai Disneyland, which shut down last month and remains closed indefinitely due to the general lockdown there.

Just for reference's sake, here is the list of Hong Kong Disneyland's Covid closures:

January 26 - June 18, 2020

July 15 - September 25, 2020

December 2, 2020 - February 19, 2021

November 17, 2021

January 7, 2022 - April 21, 2022

* * *

