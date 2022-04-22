Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney Shares Details on New Finding Nemo Musical

Walt Disney World is going meta with its new version of the Finding Nemo musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Disney today shared a "first look" behind the scenes video of the production of the new Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!, which will open sometime this summer at Animal Kingdom. The production replaces Animal Kingdom's Finding Nemo stage musical that closed during the pandemic.

But the new show won't stray too far from the original. Set now at the Marine Life Institute from "Finding Dory," this show will see the characters retelling the original "Finding Nemo" story, performing songs from the original Animal Kingdom production.

So it's a musical retelling a musical that retells a movie. Here's the video:

If you TL;DW'd that, Disney Live Entertainment is using a production design inspired by paper-cutouts for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!, which should help give the show a different look and feel from the old production. Still no specific opening date, though.

We will see if there's any additional news about the new Finding Nemo musical during Walt Disney World's big press event in two weeks.

* * *

