Terry Crews Joins Cast of Walt Disney World's New Ride

Terry Crews has joined the cast of Epcot's new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Walt Disney World revealed today.

The "Brooklyn Nine Nine" star will star as "Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter and close advisor to Nova Prime," Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley said today. Crews will join Glenn Close, who plays Nova Prime, in the attraction's cast.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

We will be at Walt Disney World next week for the press preview of the new indoor roller coaster. Disney last week revealed the six songs that will compose the "Awesome Mix" that guests will hear on the new attraction. ("September" by Earth, Wind & Fire was our readers' pick as the one they most want to hear.)

On the ride, Crews' character will call on the Guardians to come to rescue when Eson, a Celestial from the original 2014 film, decides "to right a wrong in a big way" that's likely going to mean doom for Earth and Nova Corps' home planet of Xandar - and everything else in between.

Cosmic Rewind will be Disney's largest indoor roller coaster and its first to feature a reverse launch. The coaster will use unique cars that will rotate to focus riders' attention on the attraction's various show scenes, leading Imagineers to dub the ride a "storycoaster."

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens officially to the public on May 27.

