Kings Island Brings Back Concerts, With a Twist

Live concerts will return to Kings Island's Timberwolf Amphitheatre this summer, the Cincinnati-area park announced today. The five-concert line-up will be the biggest at the park's outdoor music venue since 1995. But that's not the biggest news in today's announcement.

For the first time, park admission will not be required to buy a concert ticket to a Timberwolf show. Tickets will be available to the public and include free parking after 5pm as well as direct entry to the 10,000-seat amphitheater.

Kings Island's Gold and Platinum passholders will get first access to tickets, however, with a 24-hour presale starting tomorrow at 10am. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on Friday, April 29 on the park's website.

Here is the line-up for the 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre presented by Platform Beer Company:

Tuesday, June 28, 8pm: The Avett Brothers

Saturday, July 9, 7pm: Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls

Friday, July 22, 7pm: 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox

Saturday, July 23, 7pm: Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr

Saturday, August 20, 7pm: Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe

Gates will open one hour before each show.

"Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer."

