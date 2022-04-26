Park of the Week: Legoland California

Disneyland to Offer 'Grad Nite Reunion' This Summer

Grad Nites are coming back to the Disneyland Resort this year, and this time, there's a special version for everyone.

Disneyland previously announced that it would welcome school groups for 16 Grad Nites at Disney California Adventure again this year, after missing the past two years due to the pandemic. Today, Disneyland announced that it would offer three Grad Nite-themed Disneyland After Dark events this summer, as well.

Regular Grad Nites are open only to students from participating schools, but Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be open to any ticket buyers and run June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure, after the traditional, students-only Grad Nites are done for the year. The after-hours, hard-ticket event will offer dance music from several decades, a pep rally with Disney characters, cap-and-gown character photo opportunities, and "cafeteria-inspired" food and beverages.

That one sends my mind spinning. Square-cut pizza should be easy. But I can't wait to see Disney's take on the McDonald's orange drink that appeared in big jugs at every school event - they have to do that, right? And the beloved LA Unified coffee cake, too. Submit your wish list for this one in the comments, please.

As with all "After Dark" events, select park attractions also will be open, and participants will get unlimited Disney PhotoPass as part of their admission. In addition, guests may enter Disney California Adventure up to three hours before the event's start with their Disneyland After Dark ticket. No separate park admission or reservation will be required.

Tickets will start at $150 per person and go on sale Thursday on Disneyland's website no earlier than noon Pacific time. The event runs from 8pm to midnight each evening. Disneyland's $30 parking fee is not include in the ticket price.

By the way, if you are planning a Disneyland Resort visit this spring, here are this year's students-only Grad Nite dates, when you may see a large number of high school kids in the parks and California Adventure closing early:

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 31

June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 17

