Space Mountain to Get New Look at Tokyo Disneyland

Space Mountain is getting a new look in Tokyo. The Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that it will rebuild its Space Mountain indoor roller coaster, giving it a new facade that will anchor a reimagined area of Tomorrowland.

"This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride," Tokyo Disney owner Oriental Land Co. said in a press release.



Concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.

"The new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature," the resort said. "Guests will be able to enjoy moments of rest and relaxation in this plaza where various icons and other design elements create a sense of hope for the future. After dark, the area will draw guests into a spectacular world of light and soundscapes."

Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain will close in 2024 for the ¥56 billion [US$436 million] transformation project, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

The Space Mountain project continues Oriental Land Co.'s aggressive transformation of the Tokyo Disney Resort. Tokyo Disneyland in 2020 opened a new Beauty and the Beast-themed area in Fantasyland, adding the Fantasyland Forest Theatre last year. Over at Tokyo DisneySea, the new ¥250 billion Fantasy Springs project is under construction for opening sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

In other news, Oriental Land Co, today reported an operating profit of ¥7.7 billion for the 2021/22 fiscal year, an improvement over last year's pandemic-driven ¥45.9 billion operating loss. Attendance was up 59.5% this year to 12.05 million visitors, thanks to eased limits on attendance. Net sales per guest were also up 8.7%, to ¥14,834, or about $US115.48 per person.

