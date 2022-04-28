Park of the Week: Legoland California

Disneyland Reveals Downtown Disney, Resort Changes

LA’s favorite soup dumpling spot and Mexico’s first native Michelin star winner will be coming to Disneyland's Downtown Disney.

Din Tai Fung will bring its popular dim sum and Chinese dishes to Disneyland’s shopping and dining district, while Chef Carlos Gaytán will be bringing a new concept to the current Catal & Uva Bar space, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said at a State of the Resort presentation for local business and community leaders last night. Potrock also announced renovation plans for the Paradise Pier hotel and the return of select amenities for Disneyland Resort hotel guests.

Let's start in Downtown Disney, where a new entry portal will go in across from the Disneyland Hotel, on the site where the old AMC Theatres building formerly stood.



All concept images courtesy Disneyland Resort

Inspired by Mid-century Modern design, the entry will create a new design aesthetic for Downtown Disney, which Potrock said will be diversifying its food and merchandise offering for a wider audience of Disney fans.

The first of those new food offerings that Potrock revealed in a press briefing yesterday was Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese chain known for its Xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings. The Downtown Disney location would be the company's eighth in Southern California.



Concept art courtesy Patina Group

Gaytán's Paseo will replace Catal and feature upscale cuisine inspired by his Mexican homeland and his training in French technique. Outside, Gaytán's Centrico replaces Uva Bar, focusing on small bites and premium drinks, including tequilas. Both locations will continue to be operated by Patina Group.

Ralph Brennan's will be getting a makeover, both externally and with a refreshed menu. Classic favorites will not be going away, however, Potrock said.

The Disneyland Resort has completed demolition of the former AMC Theatres building, which also housed a Starbucks and Earl of Sandwich. The popular sandwich restaurant will be returning for a limited time within the next few months in pop up form, not far from its former location.

Now let's talk about the hotels.

Disneyland will spend “tens of millions” of dollars to transform the current Paradise Pier Hotel. Contrary to ill-informed rumors, the hotel will not be renamed for Toy Story, but instead will be themed to multiple Pixar franchises.

Theming for the hotel will be designed in modular form, allowing Imagineers to swap IP in and out as new franchises come to the screen. The revamp will happen in phases, so while blocks of rooms will be removed from inventory for work, the hotel will not close. Potrock did not provide a timeline for the hotel renovations or other Downtown Disney additions.

Guests at the three Disneyland Resort hotels also will be getting back some of the amenities that they enjoyed before the pandemic closed the resort in March 2020. Early entry to the theme parks for hotel guests will return, as will a dedicated entry into Disney California Adventure for Paradise Pier (or whatever it ends up being called) hotel guests.

Disneyland also will be offering hotel guests the opportunity to get food delivered to their room from participating Downtown Disney restaurants. The hotel benefits will begin later this summer.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Finally, Potrock shared a photo of the recent groundbreaking for the new Toontown, which will open early next year - anchored by the Disneyland installation of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which Potrock said would feature unique elements not included in the original installation at Walt Disney World.

* * *

