Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Will Return

The return of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this year leads the Halloween news announced today by Disney's theme parks.

Walt Disney World's annual after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween party went on hiatus for two years during the pandemic, replaced last year by Disney After Hours: Boo Bash. But that event turned out to be a one-year stop-gap rather than a permanent replacement for the popular, all-ages, unlimited trick-or-treating event.



Photo courtesy Disney

In addition to requisite trick-or-treat bags, Disney World also will give each party guest a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return on August 12, running for 37 select nights through October 31.

On the west coast, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will return this year at Disney California Adventure. Dates and ticket sales will be announced later.

Disneyland also announced today that The Scarlet Witch and America Chavez from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will appear at Avengers Campus for a limited time, starting in May.

Finally, on board the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish, Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle will appear as Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."



Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

And within the Wish's "Cinderella"-inspired Grand Hall, guests will find an all-new Pumpkin Tree.

So what's the significance of that? This is the enchanted tree that grew the gourd that would become the coach that carried Cinderella to the prince's ball, according to Disney's announcement.

Ah, Disney Synergy... a Halloween treat or trick?

