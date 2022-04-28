Park of the Week: Legoland California

Six Flags Magic Mountain Prepares Its New DC Universe

With construction proceeding on the park's record 20th roller coaster, Six Flags Magic Mountain today revealed a few new details about that coaster's home within the park.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be the park's 20th roller coaster when it opens later this year. The RMC Raptor will debut as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet. And it will become the anchor attraction in a revamped DC Universe land.

So what is changing in DC Universe? Well, since Wonder Woman is laying claim to the new coaster, the former Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth ride needed a new name. So that will become Teen Titans Turbo Spin.



Concept art courtesy Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags also said that the land will be "expanded and entirely remodeled." Here's the park's concept of the new land entry.

Batman The Ride also will be part of the revamped land. Six Flags made the announcement today in honor of National Superhero Day. (Which, reportedly, was created by a certain other superhero comic company that we will not - and Six Flags' rival Disney Parks cannot - name.)

Replies (2)