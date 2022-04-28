Six Flags Magic Mountain Prepares Its New DC Universe

Six Flags Magic Mountain today revealed a few new details about that coaster's home within the park.With construction proceeding on the park's record 20th roller coaster,
Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be the park's 20th roller coaster when it opens later this year. The RMC Raptor will debut as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet. And it will become the anchor attraction in a revamped DC Universe land.
So what is changing in DC Universe? Well, since Wonder Woman is laying claim to the new coaster, the former Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth ride needed a new name. So that will become Teen Titans Turbo Spin.
Six Flags also said that the land will be "expanded and entirely remodeled." Here's the park's concept of the new land entry.
Batman The Ride also will be part of the revamped land. Six Flags made the announcement today in honor of National Superhero Day. (Which, reportedly, was created by a certain other superhero comic company that we will not - and Six Flags' rival Disney Parks cannot - name.)
Not just Magic Mountain. Great America is also getting a DC Universe to replace the Yankee Harbor section (though that "addition" will consist entirely of retheming existing rides).
It's good to see that it looks like Six flags are making a somewhat effort to clean up the park and repaint some of the older rides. I've not been to this park for years but I have read comments from other readers that it seems the park is in a much better place than several years ago. I am curious if Six Flags can keep this up and not let it get run down again (Unless it's still run down?).
However, a part of me still feels like this is the perfect park for a gigi coaster, and if the rumors hold true that Knotts will be getting a gigi coaster, then they may have just embarrassed six flags and will be the talk of the town for years to come.