Park of the Week: Legoland California

Live Shows Return to Another Disneyland Theater

Live shows have returned to another Disneyland theater.

Productions resumed today on a soft-open basis at Fantasyland's Royal Theatre. The covered, open-air theater hosts the team of Mr. Smyth and Mr. Jones performing humorous, quick-paced adaptations of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and "Tangled." The shows currently are unlisted and operating on a soft opening basis, with scheduled performances set to begin sometime within the next few days.

Here is the Royal Theatre's performance of "Frozen" from 2015.

With the "Tale of the Lion King" show from Disney California Adventure set to move into the Fantasyland Theater later this spring, and Fantasmic! announced to resume on the Rivers of America May 27, the Royal Theatre was the final performance venue at Disneyland to get its live shows back. That leaves only the Hyperion Theater at DCA as the only entertainment venue inside the Disneyland theme parks yet to announce the return of live performances. The Hyperion had been the home of Frozen - Live at the Hyperion before that show closed during the pandemic.

World of Color returned to Disney California Adventure and the Disneyland Forever fireworks and Main Street Electrical Parade returned to Disneyland last week as the resort resumed its nighttime spectaculars nearly one year after the parks reopened from their pandemic closures.

To buy discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)