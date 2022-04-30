Park of the Week: Legoland California

What's Up With Disney's Haunted Mansion Movie?

The long-awaited - and delayed - movie adaptation of Disney's Haunted Mansion ride has an official release date.

Walt Disney Pictures' "Haunted Mansion" will open in theaters on March 10, 2023. The film is inspired by the popular theme park attractions at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and other Disney theme parks around the world.

This is Disney's second go at a Haunted Mansion movie, following the 2003 Eddie Murphy vehicle. Originally introduced at San Diego Comic Con in 2010 as a Guillermo del Toro production, "Haunted Mansion" is being directed by Justin Simien, best known for the Netflix series "Dear White People." According to IMBD, D.V. DeVincentis [Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity] gets the screenplay credit.

IMDB also has del Toro still attached to the project with a writing credit as well as producer and executive producer credits, though he is not listed in the Disney Parks blog post announcing the film.



The Disney Haunted Mansion movie logo, revealed by Disney this week

Regardless, "Haunted Mansion" will star Rosario Dawson as a single mother moving into a "strangely affordable" New Orleans mansion - presumably our haunted one. Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson co-star as local experts enlisted to figure out what's going on.

The New Orleans setting tracks with the New Orleans Square location of the Haunted Mansion's original installation at Disneyland. But unless it turns out Dawson's character has been offing her husbands for years (I guess we will see if that's a spoiler alert), it does not appear that the production will be adopting the ride's narrative. Though to be fair, the Haunted Mansion's narrative has evolved quite a bit over the years, and the attraction always has been driven more by the experience than a narrative, anyway.

Fans should expect to see at least a few sight gags from the ride in the film, as Disney has delivered in its Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise films.

As a theme park fan, what are you expecting from Disney's Haunted Mansion movie?

* * *

If you're interested in visiting, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page for discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)