Cedar Fair Reports Record First-Quarter Revenue

The Cedar Fair theme parks reported a record $193 million in first-quarter revenue this year, as the industry continues its recovery from the pandemic. However, since most of the company's parks operate seasonally and were not open during the first three months of the year, Cedar Fair posted an operating loss of nearly $84 million for the quarter. That's still an improvement over the $92 million operating loss from the first quarter of 2021.

The company said that its first-quarter revenue typically represents less than 5% of the full-year revenue for Cedar Fair. However, attendance at Cedar Fair's parks that were open during the quarter rose 24% to 1.45 million over the comparable three-month period at the start of 2019, driven by a 28% increase in the number of operating days. In-park spending per capita rose 28% to $58.86. As a result, net revenues were up 33% from the same quarter in 2019.

"Due to our outstanding recent performance, we have accelerated our post-pandemic recovery and are on pace to outperform our 2019 operating results," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "We are emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever, and the strategic decisions made over the past year position us well to renew Cedar Fair’s long-term track record of growth and value creation for our unitholders."

Cedar Fair also reported that its season pass sales were up $59 million at the end of April versus comparable 2019 levels, while sales of all-season "add-on" products were up $17 million.

"We expect compelling revenue growth in 2022 as we build on our previously announced initiatives to drive strong attendance and in-park purchases, price into demand, and create a more flexible, resilient Cedar Fair," Zimmerman said. "We expect to continue increasing margins with revenue growth outpacing operating costs and expenses, even as we further improve our parks and maintain staffing levels."

Cedar Fair's theme parks include Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, and Kings Island.

