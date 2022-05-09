Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

'Tale of the Lion King' Show Returns to Disneyland May 28

We now have a date for the return of the Lion King to the Disneyland Resort this summer.

Disney announced today that the Tale of the Lion King show will open on May 28 at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland. That's the same date that Fantasmic! returns to the park's Rivers of America, in case you have planned a visit to the park for that.

The musical retelling of "The Lion King" first debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure. Here is our look at that debut performance, in case you'd missed it, or just want a preview of what's coming later this month.

Moving the production into a permanent theater space should allow for a more impressive show and certainly will allow more Disneyland guests to get a good and comfortable view from the theater's many seats. On the same day that Tale of the Lion King returns, the adjacent Troubadour Tavern will reopen to park guests, serving food "inspired by" the show. Look for a menu announcement soon.

In addition to the returns of Tale of the Lion King and Fantasmic!, Disney has announced that its Celebrate Soulfully festival will return to DCA and Downtown Disney on June 1, running through July 4. Celebrate Soulfully will feature daily live music in both the park and the Disneyland Resort's shopping district.

As part of the festival, The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure touring exhibition will make its Disneyland Resort debut in Downtown Disney. Visitors will be able to find that exhibit next to Star Wars Trading Post from June 1 through July 4.

