Disney Parks Report Surge in Income for Second Quarter

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products reported income of $1.8 billion on revenue of $6.7 billion for the three-month period ending April 2. That improves a loss of $406 million in the same period one year ago, when Disneyland's theme parks and the Disney Cruise Line remained closed due to the pandemic.

"Guest spending growth was due to an increase in average per capita ticket revenue, higher average daily hotel room rates and an increase in food, beverage and merchandise spending," Disney noted in its report. "The increase in average per capita ticket revenue was due to a favorable attendance mix and the introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane in the first quarter of the current fiscal year."

Disney also noted higher costs due to volume growth, cost inflation, and higher marketing spending.

Disney's U.S. theme parks accounted for $1.385 billion in income in the quarter, offset by $268 million loss at the international parks. Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland were closed for more days in the quarter than in the same period in 2021, even though Disneyland Paris was open for the quarter while being closed a year earlier.

Overall, Disney reported a 23% increase in revenue for the quarter over the same period in 2021, leading to a 50% increase in segment operating income, up to $3.699 billion.

"Our domestic parks were a standout," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. "They continue to fire on all cylinders, powered by strong demand coupled with customized and personalized guest experience enhancements that grew per capita spending by more than 40% versus 2019.

"The response to next-generation storytelling like Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser has been phenomenal. In fact, guest ratings for this immersive experience, which opened March 1, are incredibly high and in line with our best-in-class offerings. Demand is strong, and we expect 100% utilization through the end of Q3."

"We continue to be pleased with the overall demand and attendance trends at our domestic parks," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said. "In fact, there were many days in the quarter where we saw demand exceed 2019 levels. However, we are continuing to control attendance through our reservation system with an eye on delivering equality guest experience.

"As Bob mentioned earlier, per capita guest spending at our domestic parks increased by over 40% versus Q2 of fiscal 2019 and by 20% versus Q2 of fiscal 2021 with increases across the board on admissions, food and beverage, and merchandise. Looking ahead to the third quarter, our forward looking demand pipeline at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland remains robust. And while attendance from international visitation is still in the early days of recovery, we are beginning to see some improvements."

