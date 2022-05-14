Park of the Week: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

Disney Vote of the Week: Mickey Versus Mickey

A potentially sticky issue divides Disney theme park fans. The question speaks not so much to the cost of what is an important element of a Disney vacation for some fans, but to how those fans will choose to enjoy that vacation.

On the surface, the choices Disney fans face might seem similar. But once you really bite into the issue, the differences could not be more clear. So let’s hear from Walt Disney World and Disneyland fans and put this divisive issue to a vote.

Do you prefer the Mickey Bar or the Mickey Sandwich?

I have strong feelings on this one, but I will try my best to hide them for a moment. The Mickey Bar and the Mickey Sandwich are two of the Disney Parks’ iconic ice cream novelties. Each comes in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s famous head and features a chocolate exterior over an ice cream center. But beyond those similarities, these treats’ differences have earned each legions of devoted fans.

Unlike the visually simpler Mickey Bar - excuse me, “Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar” - the “Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Sandwich” actually depicts Mickey Mouse’s face. It’s stamped onto the chocolate wafer cookies that sandwich the cookies and cream ice cream that’s “hard frozen” when you buy it, as Disney’s ice cream carts warn.

The Mickey Bar offers vanilla ice cream stamped in the shape of Mickey’s head, draped in a chocolate coating.

And this is where the debate begins. Which has the better flavor? The better texture? Which is more refreshing? And which better delivers a mouthful of the Disney Magic that fans save for months and travel the world to experience?

For me, the choice is clear. I’m #TeamMickeyBar. Better chocolate, better ice cream, better texture. But I understand that some people believe I am full of it - and “it” ain’t a tasty ice cream treat.

So which side do you choose? Make your case in the comments.

And yes, I know that Disney offers several other frozen novelties. But I’m limiting our vote this week to Mickey. Frozen banana fans, you will have your day.

Just later.

Replies (2)