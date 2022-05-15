Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Paris

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and preparing to open one of its biggest attractions, Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris is our Theme Park of the Week.

Disneyland Paris' second gate opened in March 2002 and this summer will welcome its version of Avengers Campus - the Marvel-themed land that first appeared last year at Disney California Adventure. Avengers Campus is the next phase of Walt Disney Studios' ongoing refurbishment project, to be followed by the opening of a new Frozen-themed land.

Avengers Campus will feature Paris' installation of the WEB Slingers interactive dark ride from DCA as well as an Avengers-themed makeover of the former Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. Joined with the original version of Disney's Ratatouille trackless dark ride and a Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (a clone of the old DCA version), WDS is looking to provide Disneyland Paris' millions of visitors with more reasons to head over to the second gate during their trip.

Disney legend has it that the plans for this park were presented to the Oriental Land Co. as a second gate for Tokyo Disney. But OLC officials asked if Walt Disney Imagineering had anything else to show, prompting them to haul out the old Long Beach Port Disney plans, which OLC accepted as the basis for what would become Tokyo DisneySea. So Walt Disney Studios inadvertently led to the creation of one of the world's most acclaimed theme parks.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Studios has endured as Disney's least-visited park worldwide, thus prompting the makeover. But even as the last-place Disney park, WDS ranked among the top 25 most-visited theme parks in the world before the pandemic, and the fourth most-visited park in Europe. If you have visited this park, we would love to read your thoughts in the comments.

