Universal Kicks Off 2022 Halloween Horror Nights Reveals

Monsters don't just go away, even if you try to get rid of them. Just a few days after Universal Orlando confirmed the closing of its Classic Monsters restaurant, Universal's original stars are getting ready for a comeback.

Universal confirmed this morning that The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy will be sharing a house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood. Universal Monsters: Legends Collide is the first confirmed house for this year's after-hours Halloween events, which begin Friday, September 2 in Orlando and on Thursday, September 8 in Hollywood.

Here's the description, from Universal's press release: "This bi-coastal experience will transport guests to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans – and only one will survive."

Both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood will design their own versions of the house, so they won't be the same experience on both coasts. To that end, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will compose an original score for its version of the house, continuing the Grammy winner's tradition of working with USH on the music for Halloween Horror Nights.

Here is Universal's hype video for Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.

This will be the third event in a row in which both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood have presented a Universal Monsters house and the second with a joint theme, following last year's Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives. [Here are our walk-through videos from Hollywood and Orlando.]

Universal has announced that Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 houses in Orlando this year, with eight in Hollywood.

