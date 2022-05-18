Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Kings Island Expands Fireworks for 50th Anniversary

Kings Island is plussing its fireworks for the park's 50th anniversary celebration this summer. And it is bringing back an iconic figure from the park's early days to help.

The new show, "Fun, Fireworks and Fifty: A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular," debuts one week from Saturday, on May 28. The 14-minute production will run four times longer than past fireworks shows and include not just pyro but also fire bursts, special lighting effects, and laser projections on the park's International Street.

Not enough for you? Kings Island is throwing in 200 drones flying in various formations above the park, as well as an all-new anniversary song.



Photo courtesy Kings Island

"Guests tell us that our nightly summer fireworks finale is a tradition that sets us apart from amusement parks across the country," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "Fun, Fireworks and Fifty is the best nighttime spectacular we've ever done and an immersive reflection of the past, a thrilling moment for today and a promise of excitement for the park’s future."

The show's grand finale will feature narration telling the story of Kings Island's first 50 years. And the narrator will be Barry Williams, best known for playing Greg Brady in the sitcom "The Brady Bunch," which helped introduce the nation to the park after its 1972 opening through an episode set at the park.

Williams also will be at Kings Island for the Fun, Fireworks and Fifty premiere on May 28.

