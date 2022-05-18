Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

What's Next on Theme Park Insider?

The big summer travel season is almost here in the United States, and Theme Park Insider is getting ready! But to do that, I would like to hear from you what coverage is most important to you as I plan for the months ahead.

I have written a survey to ask what coverage you most want to see on Theme Park Insider and how you like to connect with the site. Here is the link to the survey, which should take less than two minutes to complete and asks for no identifying information.

A moment for your feedback would mean the world to me. And I promise you an even better Theme Park Insider in return for your time.



How Robert started his Theme Park Insider journey, all those years ago.

I am closing the comments on this post because I really, really would like for you to follow that link and take the survey rather than leave your feedback here. (Former college statistics majors love their survey data, in case you did not know.) Again, here is the survey link.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.