Electric Ocean Returns to SeaWorld Orlando

Electric Ocean is back this summer at SeaWorld Orlando, with an all-new fireworks show headlining the park's after-sunset entertainment event.

Ignite 360 will be the park's new summer fireworks production, coming with the promise of more lights, more lasers, more fountains, and more fireworks than previous shows. The spectacle takes place on and above the park's central lake, making it viewable from Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront, and the Orca Encounter Pathway. Or you can upgrade with a reserved space on the Sky Tower and watch the show from above while noshing on chocolate and Champagne. (Details on that are still to come.)

Elsewhere around the park, Club Electric Current once again will take over The Waterfront with dancers and stilt walkers while Club Sea Glow keeps the party going in Bayside Stadium with a DJ, more dancers, and atmospheric acts.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

For Sesame Street fans, the Elmo Rocks show returns to the Nautilus Theater this year, while SeaWorld Orlando again will present its Rescue Tails shows about animal care, as well as a new Rescue Tails: Night Vision show focusing on rescued nocturnal animals. Themed food and drinks also will be available for sale around the park during the Electric Ocean event.

Electric Ocean is included with park admission and runs Fridays through Sunday plus Memorial Day starting May 27 through June 12, then nightly from June 17 through August 7. The festival then continues on weekends through Labor Day.

If you're interested, you can save over $40 on one-day tickets and shop other deals including All-Day Dine discounts

