Walt Disney World Sets Summer Concert Series Lineup

Starting with "Who Let the Dogs Out" and wrapping at the "End of the Road," Epcot's Eat to the Beat Concert Series will bring more than 30 headlining acts to the Walt Disney World Resort this summer. Disney just released the initial line-up for the return of the series, which runs during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.
The concerts in the America Gardens Theatre are included with Epcot park admission, but guests can reserve a viewing space with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, which will go on sale next Tuesday, May 24, on Disney's website.
Here is the initial 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup:
July 14-15 – Baha Men
July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank
Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles
Sept. 23-24 – BBMak
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley
Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
Twelve more acts remain to be announced.
The 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs July 14 through November 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Wow...I remember seeing Baha Men perform at Magic Kingdom in 2000s...
Glad to see Taylor Dayne keeping it real. I think some of the artists come because they probably receive a discount Disney vacation.
The lineup is missing Sugar Ray. Billy Ocean could cover the two weeks because Billy Ocean is still rocking.
Like I said, 12 acts TBA. Lots of opportunities remain for your favorite ‘80s one hit wonders! /s
Ah still remember 2004 trip with Starship...
Sigh ... Still no Springsteen ... Still no Elvis Costello.
Huey Lewis and the News, please.
I'm guessing they will be adding more acts. There's a pretty big gap between .38 Special (October 9-10) and Billy Ocean (October 28-31) when we're planning to be in Central Florida.
Also, I wonder if additional F&W Festival events will be announced soon that will also go on sale next week. I would hate to reserve an Eat to the Beat Dining package only to find out that there's another F&W Festival event the same day. The trickling out of information is good from a PR perspective to build constant interest and publicity for an event, but when you're continuously adding new products and events that overlap, it can be very frustrating from a consumer's perspective. Disney has not indicated what (if any) additional F&W Festival events will be occurring this year. The general expectation is that the Festival will return to pre-pandemic norms with events like Party for the Senses, seminars, celebrity demos/meet and greets/signings, and exclusive dining opportunities, but Disney has been pretty mum on what exactly this year's F&W Festival will be like beyond the kiosks and now the Eat to the Beat concerts.
Some type of formal announcement of all the events, or at least an indication that many of the previous events will be returning would be extremely helpful. FWIW, guests with Party for the Senses tickets used to get reserved seating at Eat to the Beat, so it would be a complete waste to buy these dining packages if Disney offers the parties this year.