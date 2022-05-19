Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Walt Disney World Sets Summer Concert Series Lineup

Starting with "Who Let the Dogs Out" and wrapping at the "End of the Road," Epcot's Eat to the Beat Concert Series will bring more than 30 headlining acts to the Walt Disney World Resort this summer. Disney just released the initial line-up for the return of the series, which runs during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The concerts in the America Gardens Theatre are included with Epcot park admission, but guests can reserve a viewing space with an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, which will go on sale next Tuesday, May 24, on Disney's website.

Here is the initial 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup:

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Twelve more acts remain to be announced.

The 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs July 14 through November 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Replies (7)