Award-Winning Night Walk Attraction Coming to Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg seems to be turning into the go-to location for award-winning international attractions looking to expand to the United States. Earlier this month, France's Puy du Fou announced plans to stage its first American show in the area. Now, Canada's Moment Factory is bringing its Lumina Night Walk to the popular tourist destination.

The Lumina Night Walk will open this fall at Anakeesta, a mountaintop adventure park in downtown Gatlinburg. Moment Factory's first installation, Foresta Lumina in Canada's Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook, won a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2016. Since then, Moment Factory has overseen more than a dozen other installations in Canada, Europe, Japan, and Singapore of this multi-sensory experience that includes lighting effects, multimedia projections, and sound design.

"We are excited to collaborate with Anakeesta - this momentous partnership marks the first Lumina Enchanted Night Walk in the United States and the 15th of an international series," Moment Factory General Manager Jonathan St-Onge said. "Our unique moments of wonder inspire visitors to experience the outdoors like never before. This transformation will enhance the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains and reflect the dazzling night sky. We hope this fantastical outdoor adventure sparks a new interest in Tennessee for visitors."

Here's a teaser video for the experience:

"As one of Tennessee’s premier destinations, we strive to bring innovative adventures to our guests and we are thrilled to introduce an incomparable nighttime experience to the country," Anakeesta Founder and Managing Partner Bob Bentz said. "Families and guests of all ages will be captivated by the spectacular state-of-the-art special effects, enchanting storytelling, and more surprises."

Anakeesta will announce the name for this installation, as well as a specific opening date and prices, in the weeks ahead.

