A New Theme Park Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

What if you made a theme park that was themed to... theme parks? Universal Studios Hollywood is taking another step in that direction this month with the addition a new theme park-themed attraction to its Studio Tour.

Universal is now reassembling the Jupiter's Claim set from the upcoming Jordan Peele film "Nope" on its backlot. The sets will open officially as an attraction on the Studio Tour starting Friday, July 22 - the same date that "Nope" opens in theaters.

It's the first time that Universal has opened a Studio Tour attraction on the same date as its movie released. This time, Universal is not waiting to see if "Nope" is a hit before giving the film a place on the Studio Tour. It's betting big on the latest Jordan Peele horror film and using the promotional power of the Studio Tour to help ensure that it becomes as big a hit - if not bigger - than Peele's "Us" and the Academy Award-winning "Get Out."

In "Nope," Jupiter’s Claim is a Santa Clarita Valley theme park based on the "white-washed" history of the California Gold Rush, according to Universal. "Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky 'Jupe' Park, Jupiter's Claim becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences," Universal said in a press release.



Image courtesy Universal

The Jupiter's Claim set was created by "Nope" production designer Ruth DeJong and was transported from the filming location to Universal for reassembly.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl said. "Jordan's creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter's Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic."

This won't be the first time that Universal's theme parks have featured a Peele film, as "Us" provided the theme for a Halloween Horror Nights house in 2019.

By my count, Jupiter's Claim will be the fourth theme park-themed attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, following Jurassic World, Krustyland (in The Simpsons Ride), and Super Silly Fun Land.

