A New Theme Park Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is taking another step in that direction this month with the addition a new theme park-themed attraction to its Studio Tour.What if you made a theme park that was themed to... theme parks?
Universal is now reassembling the Jupiter's Claim set from the upcoming Jordan Peele film "Nope" on its backlot. The sets will open officially as an attraction on the Studio Tour starting Friday, July 22 - the same date that "Nope" opens in theaters.
It's the first time that Universal has opened a Studio Tour attraction on the same date as its movie released. This time, Universal is not waiting to see if "Nope" is a hit before giving the film a place on the Studio Tour. It's betting big on the latest Jordan Peele horror film and using the promotional power of the Studio Tour to help ensure that it becomes as big a hit - if not bigger - than Peele's "Us" and the Academy Award-winning "Get Out."
In "Nope," Jupiter’s Claim is a Santa Clarita Valley theme park based on the "white-washed" history of the California Gold Rush, according to Universal. "Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky 'Jupe' Park, Jupiter's Claim becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences," Universal said in a press release.
The Jupiter's Claim set was created by "Nope" production designer Ruth DeJong and was transported from the filming location to Universal for reassembly.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl said. "Jordan's creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter's Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic."
This won't be the first time that Universal's theme parks have featured a Peele film, as "Us" provided the theme for a Halloween Horror Nights house in 2019.
By my count, Jupiter's Claim will be the fourth theme park-themed attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, following Jurassic World, Krustyland (in The Simpsons Ride), and Super Silly Fun Land.
This was my question-- what exactly happens with visitors at the Jupiter's Claim set? At first I imagined that visitors would exit the tram and explore the set, but after thinking it out, that seems unlikely.
There was speculation on Universal Studios fan sites when word of the construction being related to Nope got out that there would be some kind of live action show, like the shootouts that took place in Six Points Texas years ago.
FYI, this location is right before the big finale to the Studio Tour, the Fast and the Furious Supercharged attraction, and was where the cabin from The Great Outdoors had sat for several years until it was relocated for the new attraction.
@ Russell, I'm pretty sure they'll have something onscreen that sets up the story (or "marketing") of the film.
But also, "Nope" (like most Jordan Peele films before release) keep plot points & key moments secret.
That Universal press release wasn't going reveal if anything happens anyway...
Although I'll bet that "something" or someone...will come jumping out of that set once the tour guide stops the tram in front. (Even Bates Motel has Norman running after the tram). I just think because the movie hasn't open, they aren't revealing anything.
I'm not expecting anything huge, as this is a set on the Studio Tour & not a full blown attraction, but again, I'm thinking a couple of jump scares, or someone running out warning the tram to get out of there, will happen before the tour guide says "Nope", and drives on.
That set up just looks like a place for scare actors to pop out.
not that this will do anyone any good in mid-jury, but is there any chance this gets utilized during terror tram when horror nights gets going?
How about two demonically possessed street-racing cars will come to life and start dancing inside the park?
Seriously, though, if this isn’t part of Terror Tram, we protest.
The question then becomes, what happens to the tram when it enters Jupiter's Claim? Is it just a drive through set like War of the Worlds/The Grinch, or does something meaningful happen on the ride here like many of the other parts of the Studio Tram attraction?
If it's just a set recreation, it makes little sense to debut it the same day as the film, because 99.9% of the guests riding those first few days will have ZERO idea what they're looking at. I would hope UC has developed some sort of story or vignette to occur as the tram passes through, because driving through a fully dressed "dead" set practically nobody has seen before won't excite anyone, and make them say nope to seeing "Nope".