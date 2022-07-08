Park of the Week: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Wildcat to Close at Hersheypark This Month - RMC Next?

Hersheypark announced this morning that it will close its 1996 GCI wooden coaster, Wildcat, at the end of the month.

The coaster's last day will be July 31, the park said. Wildcat opened May 27, 1996 and features a 85-foot drop and top speed of 50 mph on its 3,183 feet of track. As for what's next, the park Tweeted a tease, "Any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track?"

The fact that the top response to that Tweet was Rocky Mountain Construction posting, "We have a few ideas…" should fuel the speculation that Wildcat will be getting an RMC steel-track makeover. Hersheypark promises more news on Wildcat's future later this year.

In the meantime, here is the park's most recent POV for the soon-to-be-retired coaster.

Theme Park Insider readers rated Wildcat as number 10 among the 13 roller coasters at Hersheypark, so it seems that the consensus is that the aging ride could use an upgrade. We will have to wait to see what that will be.

