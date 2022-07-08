Wildcat to Close at Hersheypark This Month - RMC Next?

Hersheypark announced this morning that it will close its 1996 GCI wooden coaster, Wildcat, at the end of the month.
The coaster's last day will be July 31, the park said. Wildcat opened May 27, 1996 and features a 85-foot drop and top speed of 50 mph on its 3,183 feet of track. As for what's next, the park Tweeted a tease, "Any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track?"
The fact that the top response to that Tweet was Rocky Mountain Construction posting, "We have a few ideas…" should fuel the speculation that Wildcat will be getting an RMC steel-track makeover. Hersheypark promises more news on Wildcat's future later this year.
In the meantime, here is the park's most recent POV for the soon-to-be-retired coaster.
Theme Park Insider readers rated Wildcat as number 10 among the 13 roller coasters at Hersheypark, so it seems that the consensus is that the aging ride could use an upgrade. We will have to wait to see what that will be.
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
It’s been years since I went on Wildcat, so I can’t reliably comment on it. However, I went on Joker at SFDK last summer and loved it … so, consider that a moderate endorsement.
The conversion of SFDK's Roar into Joker resulted in what I'd consider to be RMC's weakest IBox, so I can't say the prospect of an RMC Wildcat is the most exciting news out there. That said, Wildcat pales in comparison to all but the oldest GCI creations (even the nearby and only slightly newer Lightning Racer is a marked improvement) and is my least favorite of Hersheypark's three woodies. Even a lower tier RMC would be in the top two or three coasters at Hersheypark for most visitors, so even though I wouldn't rush back to Hersheypark for it, I'm all for a conversion of the ride.
Read this on a different coaster site a few weeks ago. My family and I just got off Wildcat last week, and although we make the jump to Hersheypark every year, they all agreed that due to the ride experience they would never get back on. With today's new, go figure.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Wildcat is very similar in design to Roar at SFA, which had an identically named clone located at SFDK. Roar in California was converted by RMC to Joker back in 2016, and I could see RMC designing an almost identical conversion to Wildcat for Hersheypark. Considering that Hersheypark has finally realized that going "mainstream" is the way to go after the successful debut of Candymonium (B&M Hyper), perhaps they've understood the error of their ways of trying to go against the grain with their coasters that has resulted in a massive collection of mediocre coasters each with their own flaws.
I actually thought Wildcat was running pretty good last summer when we visited after undergoing some retracking, and when they switched over to the Millennium Flier trains in 2007, that solved a lot of the roughness issues with the coaster.