Park of the Week: Universal Studios Hollywood

Help Is Coming for Some Lost Disney Fans

Walt Disney World and Disneyland soon will offer a new way help you find your car at the end of the day.

If you're like me, you might take a photo of the nearest parking lot character sign as soon as you step out of your car after arriving at Disney. That way, all you have to do is look on your camera roll at the end of the day to know where you parked.

The downsides to that are 1) having to scroll past all those photos and videos you probably took that day to find that one, lonely photo from the parking lot. And 2) you still need to figure out how to get back from the theme park exit to that sign you photographed.

Disney's new solution is to add a car locator function to the Disneyland app and Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app. The new function will be sponsored by State Farm because, why not? The function will launch at Walt Disney World this summer and then at Disneyland sometime after that, later this year.



Mickey's here to help you find your car. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Once you arrive, just open the My Disney Experience or Disneyland app, then tap the car locator card that will appear on the app's home screen. If you enable Bluetooth on your phone and location services on the app, Disney said that the app will note your parking location automatically so that it can help direct you to it at the end of the day. (And if you don't enable all that, you can fill in the information manually.)

Will this help more Disney guests find their cars more easily at the end of the day? For experienced visitors who have the parking lots and garages memorized, probably not. But for new visitors, this new function might help.

But what Disney really wants here is to use the promise of this function to get more new visitors to open their My Disney Experience or Disneyland app first thing, just as soon as they park their car. Don't open that camera or Notes app - just go straight to the My Disney Experience or Disneyland app, where Disney then can direct you toward the Genie day planner, as well as the various Lightning Lane upgrades that the app sells.

Like every other app developer, Disney wants its theme park apps to be sticky - something that users want to open and keep using throughout the day. By starting with guests' arrival, Disney is hoping that offering a car locator will provide one more reason for its fans to use its official theme park apps.



* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider through the purchase of discount theme park tickets, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

Replies (9)