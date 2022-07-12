Park of the Week: Universal Studios Hollywood

New Haunts Are Coming to Hersheypark This Fall

Hersheypark is adding haunts to its Halloween event this fall. Dark Nights will be a new upcharge add-on to the park's Hersheypark Halloween event, allowing fans unlimited visits to four new haunted houses.

In addition, Hersheypark will create three scare zones, which will be open to all Hersheypark Halloween ticket holders.

Hersheypark Halloween runs Saturdays and Sundays from September 17 through October 30 this year, plus Fridays from October 14. The Dark Nights haunts will begin each event night at 6pm and run for one extra hour after Hersheypark Halloween ends. Dark Nights' four haunted houses will be:

Haunted Coal Mine - For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter. The Descent - Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down… Creature Chaos - Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now. Twisted Darkness - Dare to have your tarot read by our twisted fortune teller and be forced into a never-ending carnival of nightmares. Was it real or was it all in your mind?



The characters of Hersheypark's Dark Nights. Image courtesy Hersheypark

And the three scare zones are:

Darkstone’s Hollow - Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye. Valley of Fear - Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike. Midway of Misery - Flames burst into the skies as guests are summoned through a sinister gateway into the darkest corner of Hersheypark…where no one can find you.

Regular Hersheypark admission tickets can be used for Hersheypark Halloween, but admission to Dark Nights is an add-on that starts at $24.95 per night. Tickets are available on the Hersheypark website.

