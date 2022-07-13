Park of the Week: Universal Studios Hollywood
First Look: ‘Nope’ Sets at Universal Studios Hollywood

July 13, 2022, 4:42 PM · Universal Pictures last night hosted a sneak peek event to celebrate the arrival of the "Nope" movie sets at Universal Studios Hollywood.

As we told you earlier, Jordan Peele's new movie, "Nope," is set at a fictional Santa Clarita amusement park, themed to the California gold rush. Universal now has moved those sets to the backlot at Universal Studios Hollywood, where they will become an attraction on the Studio Tour, starting July 22 - the same day that "Nope" premieres in theaters.

Last night, Universal opened up the Jupiter's Claim set to invited guests, and we were there for a first look. Of course, because this is now both a theme park attraction and a Jordan Peele film, something is bound "to go horribly wrong," as so often happen to get the story going in these worlds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Theme Park Insider (@themeparkinsider)

No new details yet on exactly what the experience will be when guests first arrive at the sets on the Studio Tour later this month. (Please, please let this be the heart of the Terror Tram experience at Halloween Horror Nights.) But Universal did host some nifty photo ops for its guests last night. Ever want to be in a horror flick? Natalie got her chance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Theme Park Insider (@themeparkinsider)

Replies (2)

thecolonel
thecolonel
July 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM

Cookie-cutter wild-west town, lighting and sound effects--anything else?

optech
optech
July 14, 2022 at 3:15 AM

This will become epic and really waiting for it. For new movies, series & tv shows use [url=https://thetechonly.com/free-disney-plus-accounts/]Disney Plus Accounts[/url] because it is the best.

