Last Chance for Fans to See Two Disneyland Favorites

Disneyland today announced that two of its recently reopened nighttime spectaculars will be closing at the end of the summer season.

The final night for both the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks will be September 1. The shows returned to Disney's original theme park in April, as Disneyland celebrated one year of operation after its pandemic closure by bringing back its nighttime spectaculars. Here are our reviews, with full show videos:



The Main Street Electrical Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary at Disneyland

No word yet on what fireworks program and parade might replace these classic at Disneyland, or when. But Magic Happens has been tipped by some to be the next parade to return to Disneyland after the Main Street Electrical Parade closes. That parade ran only for a couple of weeks after its late February 2020 debut before the parks closed. (Here is our review of that, which also has a show video: 'Magic Happens' with Disneyland's next-generation parade.)

Both World of Color and Fantasmic! will continue their runs indefinitely, however, providing Disneyland and Disney California Adventure visitors with two popular nighttime shows to watch.

If you would like to see the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever one last time this summer, our travel partner is offering Southern California residents a three-day ticket to the Disneyland Resort, starting at just $232. The ticket is valid through September 15 and your visit dates do not have to be on consecutive days. Park Hopper and Disney Genie Plus upgrades also are available: Disneyland tickets.

