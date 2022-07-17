Theme Park of the Week: Disneyland

Park of the Week: Disneyland

Happy birthday to Disneyland, which opened 67 years ago today, on July 17, 1955.

Other amusement parks might have opened before Disney's original park, but it was Disneyland that defined to the public what a theme park could be and inspired a building boom in parks over the next two decades. How big was this park? To this day, whenever a developer floats the idea of a new theme park, they say that it will be their community's "Disneyland."

On Disneyland's birthday, I always like to share the ABC broadcast of the park's opening ceremonies, starring future US President Ronald Reagan, along with Walt Disney himself.

Today, Disneyland is home to Theme Park Insider readers' top-rated attraction in the world, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance as well as the highly-rated Indiana Jones Adventure and the original Pirates of the Caribbean, which just reopened after an extended refurbishment. Elsewhere in the park, Disney is rebuilding Toontown, which will reopen early next year as the west coast home of the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride that originally opened in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Disneyland is currently offering discounted tickets to Southern California residents, and our travel partner has that deal starting at $78 per day. Just look for the California Resident Promo tickets on its Disneyland tickets page.

To celebrate the park's birthday, we would love to hear your favorite Disneyland memory, in the comments.

