Theme Park of the Week: Disneyland

Happy birthday to Disneyland, which opened 67 years ago today, on July 17, 1955.
Other amusement parks might have opened before Disney's original park, but it was Disneyland that defined to the public what a theme park could be and inspired a building boom in parks over the next two decades. How big was this park? To this day, whenever a developer floats the idea of a new theme park, they say that it will be their community's "Disneyland."
On Disneyland's birthday, I always like to share the ABC broadcast of the park's opening ceremonies, starring future US President Ronald Reagan, along with Walt Disney himself.
Today, Disneyland is home to Theme Park Insider readers' top-rated attraction in the world, Star Wars Rise of the Resistance as well as the highly-rated Indiana Jones Adventure and the original Pirates of the Caribbean, which just reopened after an extended refurbishment. Elsewhere in the park, Disney is rebuilding Toontown, which will reopen early next year as the west coast home of the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride that originally opened in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
Disneyland is currently offering discounted tickets to Southern California residents, and our travel partner has that deal starting at $78 per day. Just look for the California Resident Promo tickets on its Disneyland tickets page.
To celebrate the park's birthday, we would love to hear your favorite Disneyland memory, in the comments.
Wow, I've watched that video before but it's especially poignant and sad now that Disney seems to have turned away from the high-minded egalitarianism Walt espouses there. "This is your land," he says, welcoming "all" who enter here. A place for everyone.
Contrast that with Disneyland today, a place where the wealthy take precedent over all, where the poors are made to wait even longer so the rich can ride more quickly. Chapek would surely tell you Disneyland is HIS land, and you'll pay him everything in your pocket (and more) for the privilege of being allowed to visit. Surely if he had been there on opening day his speech would have been directed at shareholders, assuring them he would squeeze every penny out of those smiling faces.
Sure, Disneyland is still packed because people like me still see it as Walt intended. But with every visit that dream slips away and the reality of Disney's corporate greed and classism becomes more and more apparent. As my 12 yo daughter said, "Disneyland is getting as bad as Six Flags." To hear that coming from a kid is heartbreaking.
I visited in 1969, 1980 and 2008. I have some hope that I will be visiting again later this year.
My favorite Disney park. Nothing beats the original.
Sadly, haven't been able to get back there since 2003. However, the trips were always fun as there's a magic there not in Florida, just fun seeing the classic rides like Mr. Toad, Submarines, Matterhorn and more. It's just great even watching videos of it and a fun reminder of why it's lasted so long.