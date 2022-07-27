GCI's First Coaster Goes For Its Last Ride This Weekend

Hersheypark. In that context, this coaster is of some historical significance.GCI (Great Coasters International) has produced some remarkable coasters over the years. Several which immediately come to mind – thinking of those I’ve actually ridden – are Mystic Timbers at Kings Island, Thunderhead at Dollywood, and Wicker Man at Alton Towers. The very first GCI coaster to open in the USA, however, is none other than Wildcat at
Wildcat opened in May of 1996 in the Midway America section of the park. It’s a massive structure whose modest stats belie its appearance. Standing 106 feet tall and featuring an 85.2 foot drop, it boasts 3,183 feet of track. It originally operated with PTC (Philadelphia Toboggan Company) trains which were later replaced with GCI’s Millennium Flyer trains. I never rode it in its heyday so have no basis for comparison but by all accounts it was well past its prime.
Wildcat is going for its last ride on Sunday, July 31. It’s always sad to see a coaster reach the end of its lifespan, and as an aficionado of wooden coasters, I felt compelled to go for one last spin.
So how was the ride? I wish that I could say fine and dandy but in actuality my reaction can best be summed up as yikes, this is rough! Mercifully, it doesn’t throw you around; it’s more a case of shake, rattle and roll. You can feel each and every vibration as the train clatters around the track. And you thought that Mean Streak was bad?
So once last rites are administered, what will the park do with Wildcat? Scrap it or bring in RMC (Rocky Mountain Construction) to do what they did with the original Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (another GCI coaster)? It will be interesting to see what happens. If ever there was a candidate for the RMC treatment, Wildcat is it.
And BTW, Hersheypark has one other GCI coaster, Lightning Racer, which works like a charm.
Let's go for a final ride on Wildcat:
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I really enjoyed my trip to Hersheypark in general, but one of the most prominent things that stick out in my mind was how rough the old wooden coasters were. It felt like I was riding a jackhammer all day.
@TheStormRunner - I'm not aware of any official announcement that Wildcat will be RMC'd but thought it more likely than not.
After visiting Knott's Berry Farm, I was stunned at how smooth GhostRider was given its age, especially after the thrashing I got on the newer Apocalypse at Magic Mountain the day earlier. So GCI can make magic happen when they put their mind to it.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
So glad this thing is turning into an RMC next year. I’m all for preserving wooden coaster when possible but this one had overstayed its welcome. It added nothing to the park’s attraction lineup and was painful every time I rode it.