Tokyo Disney's New Nighttime Show Gets an Opening Date

The new nighttime spectacular at Tokyo DisneySea will debut November 11, the Tokyo Disney Resort's owner announced today.

"Believe! Sea of Dreams" will play on the Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea, "where the waters are transformed into the Sea of Dreams — a place filled with 'wishing stars' that appear whenever someone makes a heartfelt wish," Oriental Land Co. said in its press release.



Concept image courtesy Oriental Land Co.

The 30-minute show replaces Fantasmic!, which played for nearly 10 years in that spot after replacing BraviSEAmo! Like Fantasmic, Believe! Sea of Dreams will feature floating show units, lasers and other lighting effects, but this production also will add projections on the adjacent Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta - a first for a Tokyo DisneySea nighttime show.

Oriental Land Co, reported that staging Believe! Sea of Dreams will be a capital investment of approximately US$70.6 million. The show's presenting sponsor will be NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

* * *

