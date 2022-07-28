Park of the Week: Six Flags Magic Mountain

Disney's Theme Parks Tease D23 Expo Reveals

Disney Parks and Experiences has announced its line-up for the upcoming D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disney's theme park segment will host the "Wonderful World of Dreams" pavilion on the Expo's show floor, where attendees can see "behind-the-scenes glimpses" of the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure makeover of Splash Mountain as well as other theme park developments around the world.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share news about those developments during the "A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products" presentation at 10:30am on Sunday, September 11 in Hall D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to the "The Princess and the Frog" retheme of Splash Mountain, additional projects that D’Amaro might provide updates on include Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia land, new Frozen-themed lands in Paris and Hong Kong, the next two Disney Cruise Line ships, the Play Pavilion at Epcot, as well as opening dates for the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland's new Toontown. But nothing's guaranteed to be announced yet, so you'll have to watch to find out.

Several other presentations at the sold-out D23 Expo will focus on the Disney theme parks:

Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers: Friday, September 9, 10:30am, Backlot Stage

A Peek Behind the Curtain at the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab: Saturday, September 10, 10am, Walt Disney Archives Stage

Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection: Saturday, Noon, Walt Disney Archives Stage

Dreaming, Designing and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish: Saturday, 4pm, Backlot Stage

Walt Disney Imagineering - 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible: Sunday, September 11, 1pm, Premiere Stage

Disney Parks Through the Decades - A Disney Ambassador Perspective: Sunday, 4pm, Walt Disney Archives Stage

The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed: Sunday, 4:15pm, Hyperion Stage

Expo attendees also will be getting first access to DisneyMe, a new personalized digital avatar in the Play Disney Parks app. DisneyMe will launch as part of the Disney Uncharted Adventure augmented reality experience on the Disney Wish, but D23 Expo attendees will be invited to create a DisneyMe and participate in a quest that can be completed only at the Expo. If you're interested, you will need to download the latest version of the Play Disney Parks app during the Expo.

The D23 Expo also includes presentations and exhibits from other segments and businesses throughout The Walt Disney Company, including Disney+, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and the Disney film and animation studios.

* * *

