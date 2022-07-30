How Do You Feel About Disney, Universal and Other Theme Parks?

As we approach the final lap of Summer 2022, let's check in and ask how theme park fans are feeling about the companies that run their favorite parks.

Universal Studios parent Comcast reported big numbers for its theme parks last week, and the same is expected from other companies as they file their quarterly reports over the next couple of weeks. From Walt Disney World to Disneyland, from Universal in Orlando to Universal Studios Hollywood, from Six Flags to SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, fans are crowding theme parks from coast to coast in the United States. Those fans are spending lots of money, too, driving record per capita revenue at many companies.

So everything's great, right? Uh, not so fast there, Flash.

Fans might be pouring into theme parks and leaving their money behind, but they're not always happy with the experience. Staffing levels that delighted guests while parks operated under capacity restrictions cannot manage full-sized crowds, leading to reduced services in some parks. Upcharges abound, including for things that many guests just to get for free, including Disney's old Fastpass ride reservation system. Menu selections and portion sizes are down, while prices head up.

To be fair, with record heat in many locations, air travel hassles, and record gas prices draining fans before they even get to the parks, many guests are walking through the gates in a far less than happy mood. But what fans have encountered inside the parks this summer too often has contributed to their frustration and disappointment with travel this year, rather than overcoming it.

Of course, it's not all bad news - and couldn't be, given the number of fans continuing to return to the parks. New rides and the return of old favorites have delighted many theme park visitors. Deals are available, and even when prices rise, many fans continue to find that theme parks provide good value when judged against other forms of out-of-home entertainment, from movies to concerts and shows and sporting events.

So who is doing the best, and the worst, among theme park companies in 2022? How are you feeling about the top six companies that run major theme parks in the United States? We would like to ask whether you are feeling positive, negative, or indifferent thoughts about these companies right now. Your answer should reflect your opinion about the company overall - including its parks, operations, attractions and management, plus the direction you feel it is heading.

Disney Parks and Experiences runs the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Universal Parks & Resorts runs the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

SeaWorld Entertainment runs the SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio as well as the Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, plus Sesame Place in Pennsylvania and now near San Diego.

Six Flags runs branded theme parks throughout the country, including Six Flags Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Great America outside Chicago.

Cedar Fair runs Knott's Berry Farm in California, Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, flagship Cedar Point in Ohio, plus Kings Island and other regional parks.

Merlin Entertainments runs the Legoland theme parks as well as other attractions around the world, including many top parks in Europe.

Thank you for voting, and we would love to hear any detailed analysis about these companies you would care to share, in the comments below.

