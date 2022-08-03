Walt Disney World Makes a Change on Disney Genie Plus

Several popular attractions will not be going off the Disney Genie+ service this weekend, after all.

Walt Disney World has removed the August 7 expiration date from four attractions whose Lightning Lanes have been included with the $15-a-day Disney Genie+ line-skipping upcharge this summer. As a result, the attractions will continue to remain on Disney Genie+, indefinitely.

The attractions are Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot, and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

As a result, we have updated our How to Use Disney Genie+ page with the latest line-up of eligible attractions in the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney continues to offer the disclaimers that the line-up of Disney Genie+ attractions may change at any time and always are subject to availability.

These four attractions previously had been offered with pay-per-ride Individual Lightning Lane access rather than Disney Genie+ access. Currently, just four Walt Disney World attractions remain available via Individual Lightning Lane: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom.

Now that Disney visitors have had nearly a year to use Disney Genie+, we would like to check in and ask your thoughts about this upcharge service.

