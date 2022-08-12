Who Wants to Ride an Interactive Water Slide?

Interactive attractions have been hits at theme parks worldwide ever since Disney popularized the genre with its original Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World more than 20 years ago. Many parks now have interactive attractions, where riders can use simulated guns, props, or even just hand motions to score points by hitting targets on a screen or a stage set.

Up until now, interactive attractions almost exclusively have been based on dark rides. But could it be possible to make other types of rides into interactive attractions? How about, maybe, even a water slide?

Whitewater West Industries, a leading water attraction provider, thinks that is possible. It has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for an "Interactive Amusement Attraction and Method." That's a pretty generic title, but the application description details a water slide attraction with multiple targets that riders could trigger, either alone or in teams.



Images from the Whitewater West patent filing

Riders would be tracked by wearing a device, such as a wristband, or by riding a mat or raft with an embedded tracker. Targets could trigger a variety of lighting effects in addition to potentially accumulating points for the rider or team.

It's hard for me to imagine trying to hit targets on most of the water slides I have been on over the years. Almost always, I have been instructed to cross my arms on my chest and not to dare to try to put my hands out, for any reason. That's not exactly compatible with an interactive attraction.

So I am thinking that this tech would work better on something like a water coaster or lazy river ride, where a rider's speed can be reduced and controlled, allowing them the time they need to see and react to targets. But a traditional water slide with a lower angle and lower speeds might work, so long as riders did not have the ability to stop or slow so much that it compromised operational efficiency.

What do you think? Would you want to ride an interactive water slide?

Here is the complete patent filing: Interactive Amusement Attraction and Method [USPTO]

