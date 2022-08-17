These Theme Parks Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Looking for a tasty excuse for a late summer getaway? The SeaWorld theme parks are giving away free ice cream to their guests this month. And their siblings over at Busch Gardens are selling hot dogs for just $1. Keep reading to see how to get these deals on your next visit.

The deals are available through August 31, or while supplies last. At SeaWorld Orlando, visitors can get one free ice cream treat per day at the Wild Arctic Plaza, which is open from 11am until two hours before park close.



At SeaWorld San Diego, the free ice cream is available at Fusion Smoothie and, again, is limited to one per guest per day.

It's one free Dippin’ Dots per day at SeaWorld Antonio in Texas, where the freebie is available between noon and 4pm at the Italy Booth, located near Smokehouse and Bayside Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Busch Gardens theme parks are selling hot dogs for $1 at a select location in each park. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the $1 hot dogs are available at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks, while at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, head over to Grogan’s Grill. There's a limit of two hot dogs per person at each park. Again, these deals are available to all guests through the end of the month.

The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks also are all offering admission discounts this month, and you can find and take advantage those on our Nationwide Attractions Discounts List. And you can see our on-ride video and reviews of the new roller coasters that debuted this year at the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks on our What's New or Under Construction page.

