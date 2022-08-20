How Hot Is Too Hot for a Disney Trip?

Let's talk about weather - especially those super steamy, hot summer days that so many of us have experienced recently.

How hot is too hot for you to consider visiting a theme park? I mentioned Disney in the headline since Walt Disney World and Disneyland remain America's top theme park resort destinations. But let's consider any theme park for the purpose of today's vote, which you will see below.

Many years ago, summer was the undisputed high season at the Disney theme parks. Sure, the very biggest crowds hit during the holiday week between Christmas and New Year's Day, but the summer brought consistently large crowds to all the Disney World parks and Disneyland.

These days, spring break at Walt Disney World and the fall at Disneyland often deliver crowds as big, and sometimes bigger, than you find during the summer vacation months. Now part of that is due to the overall growth in attendance at Disney, and the fact that the crowds had to spill over somewhere. But many of us who visit the parks frequently, especially at Disneyland, have suspected that summer crowds are not quite as big as they once were.

Over the past couple of years, Disney's new reservation system surely has played a part in that shift. But we were seeing weakening summer attendance at Disneyland before the pandemic. Could hotter summer weather be playing into a seasonal shift among theme park visitation?

Regional parks always have prospered and suffered with the weather. With fewer people planning long-distance trips to them, regional parks rely on good weather to help inspire locals to come out and enjoy the day. Traditionally, it's been rain that has done the most to deter visits, but heat definitely can keep visitors at home or looking for air-conditioned alternatives, instead.

And in California, let's not forget that smoke from the wildfires that often accompany dry summer heatwaves also has a profound affect on people's willingness to spend the day outside, such as at Disneyland.

I am curious to hear how you factor heat into your theme park plans. How hot is "too hot" varies by person, of course. Spending the day out in temperatures in even the high 70s to low 80s (F) can lead to heat exhaustion for some visitors. But with the right precautions and care, many visitors and employees can get through a day with temperatures in the 90s and even beyond.

I know that some people will want to talk about humidity and its effect on how hot it feels on a given day. But at a certain point, the lack of humidity no longer matters in avoiding discomfort and danger.

While 90F and humid feels a lot worse than 90F with lower humidity, moisture in the air can serve to limit how hot a day can get. You rarely see days up in the 100s in Florida, where the mix of high heat and humidity often triggers thunderstorms that serve as a brake on runaway heat. In the west, however, lower humidity can allow the temperature to soar into the 100s. That's nasty and dangerous for anyone, even if it is a so-called "dry heat."

For our vote below, please select the option that best describes your feeling about dealing with heat and theme parks. (Remember that votes on Theme Park Insider are completely anonymous.)

In the comments, we would love to hear some details about how this summer's weather may or may not have affected your theme park plans, if you care to share. As always, thank you for reading Theme Park Insider.

