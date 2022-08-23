Walt Disney World Makes Reservation Changes Easier

Walt Disney World Resort visitors no longer will have to cancel their park reservations if they want to make changes.

Disney World now is allowing guests who hold park reservations to make changes to the dates, park or people in your party without canceling the original reservation. Of course, changes remain subject to availability. Guests holding reservations can try to make the changes that they want via the My Disney Park Pass Reservations page on Disney's website.

Guests also may make park reservations that include both annual passholders and daily ticket holders, rather than having to make separate reservations for people using each ticket type. However, contrary to some misinformation out there, annual passholders, daily ticket holders, and select resort guests must continue to use separate availability calendars when making park reservations. You can find those availability calendars on the Disney website.

For more information on the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, please visit our Disney World parks listing and advice pages:

Replies (3)