New 2-for-1 Deal at Universal Studios Hollywood

Do you live in Southern California or are thinking about a visit there? One of the region's top theme parks now is offering a two-days-for-the-price-of-one deal on tickets.

You can visit Universal Studios Hollywood for two days between now and December 15, starting at $108 a ticket. That's $33 less than the gate price for a single-day ticket to the park. You must buy before November 3 and blockout dates apply. You can get the deal right now on our travel partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

Universal is getting ready for the start of its annual Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 8 in Hollywood. Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed, after-hours event, but our travel partner also has those tickets available, starting at $66 per night.

If you would like to find out what to expect from this year's Halloween event, we earlier detailed the line-up, which includes the first-ever house from The Weeknd: 'Nope,' Death Eaters Complete Hollywood's Horror Nights Line-Up

If you are more in the mood for the studio side of things, in addition to the deal from Universal Studios Hollywood and its world-famous Studio Tour, our travel partner also offers discounts on tickets to the nearby Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. Those tickets are $10 off the gate price and Warner Bros. is about a three-mile drive from Universal's parking garage.

I have been spending a good deal of time on the Warner Bros. lot recently (for reasons I will share later), and love the studio tour there. Like Universal, it's well worth your time, whether you are a California local or a visitor.

