Disney Announces D23 Expo Livestream Schedule

Didn't get tickets to Disney's upcoming D23 Expo, but still want to get a taste of Disney's big fan fest? Disney will be livestreaming several events and sessions from D23 Expo on its website, starting September 9.

The livestreamed sessions will include Disney Parks' big "what's next" presentation with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro on Sunday morning, September 11. Later that afternoon, a session with Disney's Imagineers will be included on the online program, too. Check the full schedule below.



You can watch the sessions online at D23Expo.com/live. All times are Pacific.

Friday, September 9

10:30am – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

1pm – Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

2:30pm – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

4pm ­– Disney Legends in Conversation

6pm – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 - Home viewers may vote for the fan-favorite in this costume contest

Saturday, September 10

10:30am – Talkin' Pets with the Vets of National Geographic

12pm – Bob's Burgers Panel Discussion

2pm – Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

3:30pm – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

6pm – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

6:30pm – The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition

Sunday, September 11

10:30am – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

1pm – Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

3:45pm – Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic

5pm – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

The biggies from the in-person event in Anaheim missing from the livestream will be the studio presentations: Disney and Pixar on Friday at 3:30pm and Marvel, Lucas, and 20th Century on Saturday at 10am, in case you are curious. I also will be covering the Disney Parks sessions live and will be posting coverage here on Theme Park Insider, if you would like to some immediate reaction and context for Disney's announcements.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park and attraction tickets, please visit our nationwide Attractions Discounts list.

Replies (3)