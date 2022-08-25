Disney Announces D23 Expo Livestream Schedule

Didn't get tickets to Disney's upcoming D23 Expo, but still want to get a taste of Disney's big fan fest? Disney will be livestreaming several events and sessions from D23 Expo on its website, starting September 9.
The livestreamed sessions will include Disney Parks' big "what's next" presentation with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro on Sunday morning, September 11. Later that afternoon, a session with Disney's Imagineers will be included on the online program, too. Check the full schedule below.
You can watch the sessions online at D23Expo.com/live. All times are Pacific.
Friday, September 9
Saturday, September 10
Sunday, September 11
The biggies from the in-person event in Anaheim missing from the livestream will be the studio presentations: Disney and Pixar on Friday at 3:30pm and Marvel, Lucas, and 20th Century on Saturday at 10am, in case you are curious. I also will be covering the Disney Parks sessions live and will be posting coverage here on Theme Park Insider, if you would like to some immediate reaction and context for Disney's announcements.
My guess is an opening date for under construction projects like Tron.
Hopefully some sort of update on what's going on with Play. And maybe something about the now-vacant Primeval Whirl lot.
Robert, got any predictions for what D'Amaro will announce?