Incident on New Jersey Coaster Leaves Riders Injured

There's been another incident on El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure's award-winning Intamin wooden coaster.
Several riders reported injuries, with five people taken to local hospitals for evaluation, according to officials at the New Jersey park. Social media reports said riders reported a "pothole" on the track that left jaws and backs hurting.
Six Flags closed the ride for inspection after the incident. Last summer, a partial derailment of El Toro on June 29 led to the ride remaining closed for the rest of the 2021 season. After modifications, reportedly to address an issue with up-stop wheels, the coaster reopened this spring.
El Toro ranked among the top 10 coasters in our Theme Park Insider survey last year and was a two-time winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Coaster.
The fact that SF seems to be in more turmoil now than ever is really saying something.
I rode El Toro for the first time exactly 1 month ago, and for me the lap bar was more like a “torso bar” clamping down right at the bottom of my rib cage. I really felt nervous about sustaining a rib injury. Let me tell you too, going on that ride while being nervous is a perfect recipe for a miserable experience.
It’s clearly on another level as far as wooden roller coasters go, but no way I would ever go on it again, even if it reopens.
I just got back from Cedar Point yesterday night, where I haven’t been since 2015, and what a difference in park operations between there and Six Flags Great Adventure. I’ve only been to 3 of the Six Flags parks, but I now completely understand why they have the “bottom of the barrel” reputation that they do.
@chopper31 … I agree on the lap bar. I have never been pinned into a seat so hard as I was on El Toro. Not a pleasurable experience. On the complete opposite end of the scale … I absolutely loved Phoenix at Knoebels. Now that’s how riding a woodie should be.
That’s unfortunate, but it seems like it was all pretty minor injuries. I would be shocked if it was closed for any extended period of time.
Are we married to the term "woodie" ("best woodie in the world", "riding a woodie", etc)?
this is concerning and i'd like to know more about this "pothole"...sounds very dangerous. i have only experienced ET once in 2009 and it was a stunner (was gonna go for a second ride but they dropped to one train operation and the wait was too painful). i wondered then, as i watched the trains get punished over each drop, how long this ride could stand the test of time.
Well, I’m glad I grabbed a few rides on this earlier this summer, because this might be the end for the best woodie in the world.