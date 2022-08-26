Incident on New Jersey Coaster Leaves Riders Injured

There's been another incident on El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure's award-winning Intamin wooden coaster.

Several riders reported injuries, with five people taken to local hospitals for evaluation, according to officials at the New Jersey park. Social media reports said riders reported a "pothole" on the track that left jaws and backs hurting.

Six Flags closed the ride for inspection after the incident. Last summer, a partial derailment of El Toro on June 29 led to the ride remaining closed for the rest of the 2021 season. After modifications, reportedly to address an issue with up-stop wheels, the coaster reopened this spring.

El Toro ranked among the top 10 coasters in our Theme Park Insider survey last year and was a two-time winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Coaster.

