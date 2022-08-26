Animation Tests Start at Universal's Super Nintendo World

We are just a few months away from the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. So let's hop on the Starway for a look down into the new land.

America's first Super Nintendo World will open in "early 2023," but the pace of construction suggests to me that the land might be more likely to debut in the first quarter of the new year than the second.

The big news from Super Nintendo World, though, is the start of animation testing for the land's many interactive elements.

The anchor of Super Nintendo World will be the augmented reality Mario Kart dark ride, where park guests can play the closest thing yet to a real-life Mario Kart game. The land also will feature multiple interactive elements, as well, which can be triggered by guests who buy and wear Universal's new Power-Up Band wristbands.

You can see those wristbands in action in our video tour of the original Super Nintendo World, at Universal Studios Japan.

Super Nintendo World also will be part of the Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando when it opens in 2025.

